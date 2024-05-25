Travel Safety Expert's Best Tips To Feel As Secure As Possible During Your Hotel Stay

Hotel rooms can feel like heaven, especially for a world-weary traveler. After all, there's not much better than snuggling up in a fresh comforter in a giant bed . But sometimes, you have to remember that not all hotel rooms are created equal — or safe. That's why we turned to expert Joanne McNellis, founder and CEO of Travel Safety Solutions. She gave us all kinds of advice for how to feel safe in hotel rooms, from what to bring to what to look out for.

Most of all, McNellis advised trusting hotel staff when navigating a new-to-you place, though you can also do your own research. "Review the area in which your hotel is located to get a feel for the surrounding neighborhood," McNellis told Islands exclusively. "Ask the front desk about the areas surrounding the hotel that you should avoid. They will know best!" Before you stay in your next hotel room, ensure you have McNellis' advice on hand so you can maintain your peace of mind.