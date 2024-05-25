This Unsung Island Is Like Bali's Uncrowded Sister With The Same Tropical Beauty

The colossal Mount Rinjani, located in Rinjani National Park, is a staggering 12,224 feet high. It is not a fast hike and legally must be done with a guide. To reach the summit, three or four days of strenuous climbing with two nights camping is necessary. If you time the trip accordingly, it's possible to witness Mulang Pakelem, a Hindu ceremony held at the crater every five years in which inhabitants, dressed in all white, gather to pray to the sacred mountain. It takes a bit less time to climb to the caldera where the lovely lake Segara Anak or "Child of the Sea" resides.

Advertisement

Some of the other land activities include visiting the immense 98-foot-tall Sendang Gile Waterfall at the base of Mount Rinjani, just outside of the Senaru village. The most well-known waterfall in Lombok, the Tiu Kelep Waterfall, is only 15 minutes away from the Sendang Gile Waterfall. The Tiu Kelep Waterfall is absolutely mesmerizing as it forcefully cascades down while smaller waterfalls descend from the stone on either side. The waterfalls are hidden deep within the protected rainforest of the national park, which makes your journey there just as beautiful as the destination.

Another experience waiting for you is the black sand beach near Senaru and the breathtaking sunsets at Bukit Merese Hill in Kuta, at the south end of the island. Lombok has so many amazing experiences that it's impossible to list them all here.

Advertisement