One Of Canada's Best National Parks Is An Uncrowded Paradise Of Shimmering Lakes
We live in a crowded world. Many of us reside in cities full of concrete and pavement. Lots of people spend most of the day in chairs and online, and that's all well and good. However, sometimes you need to go out and touch grass to keep yourself connected to the natural world and your own thoughts outside of work and responsibility. It's one reason national park systems all over the world exist. If the picture above of a gorgeous, shimmering lake surrounded by mountains stirs something in your soul, it's time to make a trip to Alberta, Canada. Just over the border from Montana's Glacier National Park sits the breathtaking Canadian Waterton Lakes National Park. Covering 195 square miles, this natural expanse has everything you need for the perfect vacation.
There are lakes to paddle and swim in, waterfalls to amaze your eyes, 155 miles of hiking and biking trails, campgrounds, driving routes for incredible scenery, fishing, wildlife spotting, and the Prince of Wales Hotel from the early 20th century. There is so much to do and see here, and we've got all the Waterton Lakes National Park info for you.
Hiking, animal spotting, and park info
Waterton Lakes National Park is one of Canada's lesser-known parks, but it's beyond beautiful, with the Canadian Rockies and mountain and alpine lakes to explore. Visit in the spring for a wildflower bloom with between 20 and 30 species depending on where you are. If you love animals, late summer and fall are great for birding and spotting black bears, elk, deer, and bighorn sheep. There are 250 species of birds that have been observed here, and you can find great checklists on eBird. You can ski and snowshoe on the trails in the winter (weather permitting), though most park visitors arrive in the summer.
The fees for entrance are a mere $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and free for kids. There are plenty of hiking trails for all levels (they're on the park map here). Try the moderate 3.3-mile out-and-back Lower Bertha Falls trail which starts steep and ends flat with views of the lake and the waterfall. It's great for animal spotting and you might even see some swimming moose. Wear your reef-safe sunscreen as some trees here were burned in the 2017 wildfires so the tree canopy doesn't always provide enough shade. Try the Bear's Hump 1.8-mile moderate hike for some great views of the towns around the area, the prairies, and Waterton Valley. The 6.8-mile Crandell Lake trail offers vistas of the lake's emerald waters, while the 10.5-mile Crypt Lake trail takes you past several waterfalls and through a mountain tunnel. Here are the best backpacks for globetrotters so you can have all your supplies with you.
Camping, lodging, and more
Hiking barely scratches the surface. You can take a boat out on Upper or Middle Waterton Lake, or visit Emerald Bay for swimming, paddleboarding (great exercise), and fishing if you have a permit. Even cooler? Scuba dive in Emerald Bay to the early 20th-century wreck, the "Gertrude" which is best seen in spring or fall. Wander through Red Rock Canyon to see natural red and green argillite rock formations from May through the end of October. If you'd rather rest your feet, Red Rock Parkway is a 9-mile drive where you may spot some bison.
You can reserve your space at a campground here, with comfortable options like Townsite, which has amenities including washrooms, showers, and food lockers, and offers easy access to Cameron Falls. For the more adventurous, you can stay at one of the backcountry campgrounds in the park. If you're just staying for the day, there are picnic areas with tables, bathrooms, shelters, and wood stoves, which are first come, first served.
There are several places to stay in the charming nearby towns, but for a unique experience, stay in the Prince of Wales Hotel, which is a national historic site. It's a bit pricey with rooms ranging from $185 to $350, though you can choose mountain or lakeview rooms for some spectacular scenery. It's pictured above and it looks like an elaborate gingerbread house. How can you resist? It's even got a Prohibition-era cocktail menu as it was built in the 1920s. Finally, remember you can ask your hotel for these freebies during your stay.