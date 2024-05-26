One Of Canada's Best National Parks Is An Uncrowded Paradise Of Shimmering Lakes

Hiking barely scratches the surface. You can take a boat out on Upper or Middle Waterton Lake, or visit Emerald Bay for swimming, paddleboarding (great exercise), and fishing if you have a permit. Even cooler? Scuba dive in Emerald Bay to the early 20th-century wreck, the "Gertrude" which is best seen in spring or fall. Wander through Red Rock Canyon to see natural red and green argillite rock formations from May through the end of October. If you'd rather rest your feet, Red Rock Parkway is a 9-mile drive where you may spot some bison.

You can reserve your space at a campground here, with comfortable options like Townsite, which has amenities including washrooms, showers, and food lockers, and offers easy access to Cameron Falls. For the more adventurous, you can stay at one of the backcountry campgrounds in the park. If you're just staying for the day, there are picnic areas with tables, bathrooms, shelters, and wood stoves, which are first come, first served.

There are several places to stay in the charming nearby towns, but for a unique experience, stay in the Prince of Wales Hotel, which is a national historic site. It's a bit pricey with rooms ranging from $185 to $350, though you can choose mountain or lakeview rooms for some spectacular scenery. It's pictured above and it looks like an elaborate gingerbread house. How can you resist? It's even got a Prohibition-era cocktail menu as it was built in the 1920s. Finally, remember you can ask your hotel for these freebies during your stay.

