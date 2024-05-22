One Of The US' Most Sought-Out Bucket List Hikes Is This Iconic Overnight Adventure

The Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic U.S. destinations, with millions of people visiting it every year from all around the world. Far fewer venture to the gorgeous turquoise falls hidden deep in the canyon. The staggeringly beautiful Havasu Falls still sees tens of thousands of visitors annually, but making your way down into the canyon is a lot harder than standing at the top and admiring the view.

Many hikes in U.S. national parks are only for experienced hikers, but the journey down to Havasu Falls is particularly challenging, and potentially deadly for the underprepared. In the heat of the Arizona summer sun, temperatures often soar into the triple digits, and the only water along the steep trail is what you're carrying on your back. This hike amounts to days of physically hard work, from tricky switchbacks to grueling heat. At one point, if you go all the way to Mooney Falls, you will have to descend a sheer cliff with only chains to cling onto while being sprayed by the falls.

Fortunately, if Havasu Falls is on your bucket list, you have plenty of time to prepare. While the Grand Canyon is a national park, the falls are actually on lands belonging to the Havasupai people, and you'll need to get a permit from them months in advance. As this is such a sought-after destination experience, permits sell out very quickly. Book as early as possible to ensure you get your shot at this incredible journey.

