This Little-Known Georgia Island Boasts Endless Trails And Pristine Beaches

Are you looking for a real getaway in nature? Sure, you could fly to distant locales on the other side of the planet, but there is a little-known spot off the coast of Georgia that is just about perfect. Cumberland Island National Seashore is a short 45-minute ferry or boat ride from St.Mary's, Georgia, and it's got everything you need to get away while not being away. No passport required here! One of the 15 barrier islands in Georgia and located just north of Florida's Amelia Island, this spot has hiking, camping, architectural ruins and buildings to explore, wild horses roaming everywhere, and miles and miles of beaches to enjoy.

Cumberland Island was incorporated by the National Park Service in 1972, and it's a gorgeous mix of marshland, maritime forests, and beaches, 17 miles of them, in fact. A day trip might not be enough to see it all, and it'll definitely leave you wanting more. In addition to campsites, if you're feeling like a splurge, stay at the Greyfield Inn with its private beach, restaurant, and beautiful architecture and grounds. It's over $800 a night with a two-night minimum, but it's pure luxury when you get there. Here's everything you need to know about Cumberland Island, whether you're staying for a night or visiting for a few hours.