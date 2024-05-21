Head To California's Trendy Lakeside Neighborhood For Unforgettable Food, Art, And Hikes

When thinking of California, the word "movies" may immediately come to mind. Along with Hollywood studios, the Golden State is home to numerous cinematic landmarks — from one of the world's most-filmed lakes to gorgeous beaches that are no strangers to the silver screen. There's no doubt that Southern California is full of remarkable gems, and with its eclectic eateries, unique art, and leisurely activities, the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake is no exception.

From Silver Lake's delightful reservoir to its iconic stairways, the neighborhood is ideal for spending quality time outside. Silver Lake's central activities take place along Sunset Junction, a walkable district packed with stylish stores, hip coffee shops, and trendy restaurants. A celebrity run-in isn't uncommon, as many stars have homes or business ventures in Silver Lake. In November 2023, Los Angeles Magazine announced that Billie Eilish is backing vegan restaurant Argento, set for a summer 2024 opening (via Instagram). Of course, the incredible food scene is one of the top reasons to visit this vibrant and funky neighborhood in east-central LA.