Head To California's Trendy Lakeside Neighborhood For Unforgettable Food, Art, And Hikes
When thinking of California, the word "movies" may immediately come to mind. Along with Hollywood studios, the Golden State is home to numerous cinematic landmarks — from one of the world's most-filmed lakes to gorgeous beaches that are no strangers to the silver screen. There's no doubt that Southern California is full of remarkable gems, and with its eclectic eateries, unique art, and leisurely activities, the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake is no exception.
From Silver Lake's delightful reservoir to its iconic stairways, the neighborhood is ideal for spending quality time outside. Silver Lake's central activities take place along Sunset Junction, a walkable district packed with stylish stores, hip coffee shops, and trendy restaurants. A celebrity run-in isn't uncommon, as many stars have homes or business ventures in Silver Lake. In November 2023, Los Angeles Magazine announced that Billie Eilish is backing vegan restaurant Argento, set for a summer 2024 opening (via Instagram). Of course, the incredible food scene is one of the top reasons to visit this vibrant and funky neighborhood in east-central LA.
Hot restaurants in Silver Lake
A hotspot for foodies, Silver Lake offers a variety of delicious cuisines. One of the neighborhood's most talked-about spots is the Michelin-starred Pine & Crane, a fast-casual restaurant serving authentic Taiwanese dishes. Highlights include spicy shrimp wontons, mapo tofu, and beef noodle soup. Pijja Palace is an Indian sports bar with an innovative menu. Dosa onion rings, lamb kebab sliders, and tandoori spaghetti are among these dynamic classics with a twist. Since opening in 2022, this trendy eatery has earned acclaim from a variety of sources.
If you are a visiting New Yorker yearning for that chopped cheese fix, consider grabbing a bite at Bodega Park, which specializes in sandwiches and coffee. Boasting four and a half stars on Yelp, one reviewer wrote, "Can't say I was surprised but I was definitely happy for the chopped cheese order, meaty, cheesy, and reminiscent of a well prepared mouthwatering cheeseburger. Each bite was cheesier than the last and before I knew it, I was already taking the last bite. Worth the hype." Bottom line: you'll likely find a mouthwatering solution to your cravings in Silver Lake.
Artsy stairways and famous architecture
A visit to Silver Lake isn't complete without exploring some of the neighborhood's historic, artsy stairways. A colorful flight embellished with hearts, a hike up the Micheltorena Stairs is a must-do activity. Film buffs will get a kick out of Music Box Steps, which takes its name from the 1932 Laurel and Hardy comedy "The Music Box," a short film that features the farcical duo struggling to bring a piano up this stairway. Additionally, head to Silver Lake Reservoir for a laid-back stroll. A little over 2 miles long, this well-known loop trail is a wonderful way to take in the neighborhood.
If you're interested in architecture, be sure to stop at Neutra VDL Research House. The home of famous architect Richard Neutra was reconstructed in the 1960s and embodies innovative contemporary design. At this notable landmark, you'll get a first-hand glimpse into the iconic architect's ideas and influence. Visitors can go on student-led tours every Saturday. Get to know Silver Lake's artistic community by attending a show at The Lyric Hyperion, where daily events include music, comedy, and drag performances. Needless to say, there's no shortage of excitement in Silver Lake.