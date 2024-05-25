5 Of The Best Campsites Near New York City To Escape The Hustle And Bustle, According To Reviews

If you long to get out of the city and spend a night under the stars, listening to the sounds of frogs and crickets singing in the trees instead of car horns and your upstairs neighbor belting out a tune in the shower, you have a few great options to choose from. Since you can't camp in Central Park (except occasionally if you win a lottery), you'll need to leave the boroughs first, but you won't have to go a great distance. As surprising as it might seem when looking up at the glass and steel towers of Midtown in New York, you're never actually that far from wilderness.

To help you narrow down your choices, we sorted through thousands of reviews and scoured social media to bring you some of the top-rated and best-reviewed campsites less than a 4-hour drive from Manhattan. You can read more about how we made our selections at the end of this article, but first, it's time to pack your tent and all the other things you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat and get ready for your trip. Believe it or not, some New York camping favorites await only a little over an hour away.