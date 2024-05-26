The Best Tips For Flying With Children, According To Samantha Brown

Flying can be a stressful experience. Packing, finding a parking space at the airport, dealing with crowds, security — it's a lot for anyone to process. The stress can double when you have kids along with you. While you, as an adult, might understand why you have to go through a scanner or take off your shoes, it can all be confusing and overwhelming for little ones. Add in having to stay seated for hours on end, and you have a recipe for a meltdown. Enter travel pro Samantha Brown with tips to help parents navigate flying with children. She's got some great ideas about how to keep them occupied, minimize disruptions for other passengers, and even how to model a positive attitude for them.

Advertisement

From when you board the plane to what to bring with you, there are little steps you can take to keep the flying part of your trip as pleasant as possible. Traveling with kids can be a great experience, giving them a look at other cultures and different locales and exposing them to new food, scenery, and people. Plus, they get to see a more relaxed side of you. Brown, who has young twins, said on "Dear Travel Dirty," her show (via Yahoo): "When you travel with your kids, it allows your kid to see you be a kid ... And what that does for their sense of love and security is actually immeasurable."