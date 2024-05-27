These 5 Beaches Are The Absolute Best Santa Barbara Has To Offer, According To Visitors

Santa Barbara, on California's Central Coast, is a treasure trove of adventure. The affluent city has a myriad of attractions suited for all travelers. History buffs can visit Old Mission Santa Barbara, established in 1786. Those who love nature will adore the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden which has endless meadows and a redwood forest. Furthermore, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art displays works by European, Mexican, and American artists, amongst others.

Of course, there are plenty of spots for foodies, too. One notable eatery is the La Super-Rica Taqueria, known for its affordable and delicious Mexican food. Downtown, the Santa Barbara Public Market is a paradise for food connoisseurs. This neighborhood is also where visitors will find countless boutiques, galleries, and more. This is all to say that Santa Barbara is a must-visit. Even better? It's only two hours away from Los Angeles, making it the perfect weekend getaway or stop along the road trip of your dreams.

But alas, the crown jewel of Santa Barbara is none other than its spectacular beaches. With a 6-mile coastline, Santa Barbara's beaches are famed for their sereness and offering of outdoor activities. If you want to know which beaches to visit on your next trip to the American Riviera, you've come to the right place. We've searched high and low on websites like Tripadvisor, travel blogs, and more to present you with the top five best beaches in Santa Barbara.

