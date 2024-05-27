The Most Common Scams Tourists Should Know About Before Visiting Paris

Paris may be the city of lovers, but it's also a city of scammers. Since so many millions of tourists flock to the City of Lights every year, there are bound to be thieves looking to strike. And some scams are more common in the city than others. The number of scam victims has risen in the last few years, according to the French Government. Their report from 2022 indicated an increase in petty theft like pickpocketing was on the rise.

From phony petitions to people impersonating monks, some of these common scams may sound familiar. They run rampant in other cities around the world too, but an analysis by Quotezone found Paris was one of Europe's worst hotspots for pickpocketers. Heck, even travel expert Rick Steves was pickpocketed for the first time ever on the Paris metro. Fortunately, Steves has shared some expert tips to avoid getting pickpocketed on your trip to Europe.

When we're distracted by new-to-us marvels and unfamiliar with the city, as tourists, we're easy targets for scammers. So be on the lookout for these common scams the next time you're in Paris to avoid being one of the victims de jour.