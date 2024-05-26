Is It Actually Safe To Drink The Tap Water On Your Cruise?

Interestingly, the tap water on cruises comes from seawater, so if you do drink that, you're technically drinking the water the ship is floating on. But don't worry, it doesn't reach your glass until it undergoes a thorough purification process.

Captain James of Royal Caribbean explained in a TikTok video that ships typically employ two main methods to transform seawater into perfectly drinkable water. "The first one is through reverse osmosis. "We take seawater and squeeze it with high-pressure pumps through filters and essentially filter out all the minerals in the salt water," he said. Meanwhile, the second method is akin to a giant tea kettle but on an industrial scale. "What happens is seawater is brought into huge diagonal tubes, and there it's preheated. Once it gets into the vertical piping ... that's where it's evaporated," he explained, noting that the process is not so different from when heating water at home. "We collect that steam, we funnel that off, and that's what you drink and goes into our potable water system on board." Any leftover brine is returned to the sea.

With such sophisticated technology on board, the safety of cruise tap water is beyond doubt. However, Captain James has one piece of advice: "All the water in your sinks, in your toilet, in your shower, it all comes from the same tank. It's all drinkable. Don't drink the stuff from the toilets, though."