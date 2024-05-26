One Of The Best Dive Sites In The World Is At This Gorgeous Caribbean Island

One exotic species you can only find at the Bloody Bay Wall is the endangered Nassau Grouper, a brown and white striped cartoon character of a fish known for their bold curiosity and photo-friendly, interactive antics — they seem to want to pose with divers the way Minnie and Mickey pose with visitors at Disney World. For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, time your visit for dusk on a full moon in the new year to see these rare creatures put on a glorious twilight show as they spawn en masse.

Advertisement

No less impressive is the Giant Barrel Sponge, sometimes known as the "Redwood of the Reef" because of its prodigious size and long lifespan. These sponges can grow to be up to 6 feet wide and 8 feet tall and can live for hundreds of years.

If your tastes are a little less Disney and a little more early Spielberg, the Cayman Islands are home to 17 species of shark, and Little Cayman offers some of the best odds for spotting sharks in the wild, especially near the Jackson Wall, also part of the Bloody Bay Marine Park. Divers on a week-long vacation often report multiple sightings. You are most likely to find benign nurse sharks in the shallows, and Caribbean reef sharks and hammerheads are common, too — here are some tips for swimming with sharks while snorkeling or scuba diving.

Advertisement