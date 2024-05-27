You've Been Warned, These Clothing Colors Are Tick Magnets

Ticks. The creepy crawling insects just waiting to make a snack of you. These pesky little insects are a pain (literally) to hikers and explorers who dare to tramp where they lay in wait. While things like repellent and long-sleeved clothing are classic anti-tick tips, it is possible that the colors you wear can impact a bug's desire to tag along. If they do decide to hitch a ride, they have a very specific way of doing it.

"Contrary to popular belief, they don't fall from trees," entomologist and educator Kait Chapman of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln told CNN. "They simply sit at the edge of a tall blade of grass, for example, that's maybe hanging over someplace, and they'll put their front leg out. We call that questing. They will wait for that host to brush right by them, and so that's primarily how people get ticks: They brush by it; it attaches to their leg or their clothes."

It seems that these opportunis-tick insects show up partly due to luck. Even so, what colors increase the likelihood that you get a questing little tick friend? And is there anything else to be done?