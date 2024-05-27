The Easy Hack To Stay On Budget While Vacationing, According To A Flight Attendant

A prepaid travel card is basically like a traditional debit card you can use for both in-person and online purchases. The key difference? It's not tethered to your bank, and you generally can't reload it via an app. This is a win for security because, in the event that you get pickpocketed on a trip, you don't have to worry about your personal bank account being compromised. Sure, the thief can spend whatever is left on the card, but that's it. The rest of your money stays safe and sound.

While you can reload your balance at any time, it's not always convenient. You'd need to buy a "reload pack" or visit a place that allows reloads. When you're traveling, especially on a tight schedule, this isn't exactly a walk in the park. This limitation forces you to curb your spending and think carefully about how much money to load onto the card in the first place. Plus, some locations slap you with a reload fee.

Oh, and speaking of fees, some prepaid card issuers love to sneak in extra charges. You might face ATM withdrawal fees, balance inquiry fees, foreign transaction fees, and who knows what else. So, when choosing a prepaid card, make sure to pick one with minimal fees and the best fit for your needs. The last thing you want is to bleed money on unnecessary fees when you should be enjoying your vacation.

