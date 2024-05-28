New Zealand's 'Island Of Wine' Is A Luxurious Getaway With The Most Pristine Beaches

Over the years, Waiheke Island has become known for its Bordeaux blends, with the region proving itself to be a great place to grow grapes for cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, and chardonnay. Many of the wineries are on the smaller, more boutique side, so you may be sampling a wine that you wouldn't be able to easily get outside of New Zealand or sometimes even outside Waiheke. One of the largest operations on the island is the Man O' War Winery, and it's the ultimate combination of beaches and wine tasting — their tasting room is the sole beachfront wine-tasting spot on the island. It's one of the more remote of Waiheke's wineries, and it has its own transport service to and from the ferry port in Waiheke and one in Auckland. There's a white sand beach with picnic tables where you can sit and enjoy your wine as you watch the water.

Other popular wineries on Waiheke (per Tripadvisor) include Tantalus Estate Vineyard, Stonyridge Vineyard, and Mudbrick Vineyard. At each, you can taste the estate's wines and order food to enjoy in picturesque vineyard settings. At Mudbrick, you can even book a luxurious room for the night. Some of the other vineyards also offer rooms on their estates, so you can wake up with a view of the vines.