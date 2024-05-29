The Common Plane Seating Question That Will Drive Most Flight Attendants Up The Wall

So, you're a solo traveler and have your bag packed for adventure. You board the plane, and you go to the seat that you've selected (and quite possibly paid for). You've found space for your bag in the overhead bin, and you're settling into your seat. Then you feel a tap on your shoulder, and one of your fellow passengers is saying, "Excuse me, can you please move seats so I can sit with my friend/partner/sibling/whatever I'm traveling with?"

This scenario is one that has caused much debate online, and it turns out that it's one of those things that flight attendants hate because they often have to get involved. TikTok user @hashtagmariah posted a video about the situation, and it's one that happens pretty frequently. As Mariah described it, it's passengers who didn't want to pay to select their seats before boarding. They're seemingly expecting someone else onboard to move so they can get the seating arrangement they want, and they may bring a flight attendant into the situation.

This is a conversation that may be happening before flight attendants are even on the clock. They don't start getting paid until the boarding doors close. And as passengers are boarding, they have other things to do beyond helping settle seat disputes.

