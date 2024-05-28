The Best Thing To Do If A Seal Comes Near You While Scuba Diving

"In the green haze of the plankton bloom, I'm suddenly seeing this shape and it's coming closer ... and there she is ..." biologist Lisa Kelly told National Geographic. She was in the frigid waters of Antarctica and face to face with a 13-foot-long leopard seal that seemed fascinated by her and her camera. While leopard seals have attacked and once even killed a human swimming alongside them, that's not the norm — and certainly wasn't the case with Kelly's encounter. "It was like she was playing. She was certainly not aggressive, but very, very curious."

If you love slipping into your wetsuit and diving into coastal waters almost anywhere on the planet, there's a chance you might come into contact with a seal. Seals can be playful and like to learn about unusual things in their environment — like you! They may follow you, bump into you, or even put your flippers in their mouths. If that happens, don't panic. Unlike when you see a shark while scuba diving, you shouldn't make sudden movements and try to startle the animal away. Staying calm and still is imperative. Don't splash your way back to shore as fast as possible, and definitely don't reach out and pet them. Typically, if you just calmly watch the seal while it swims around you, it will determine that you're no threat and swim away on its own, leaving you safe and with a treasured lifelong memory.

