The Iconic Greek City With The Best Museums In The Country, According To Rick Steves

When history buffs travel the globe, sometimes the sights they seek have long since left the world. Yet in a city like Athens, one of the oldest on Earth, you will find ancient history practically everywhere, such as the Acropolis looking down at you from its hilltop perch. It is only fitting that the Greek capital is also home to a host of incredible museums, which travel expert Rick Steves applauds.

Travelers have dozens of museums to choose from in Athens. Some certainly have attracted more attention than others, like the National Archaeological Museum vs. the Industrial Gas Museum. This gritty, iconic city has millennia of history to preserve. From personal experience, you should strongly consider ducking into a museum for a few hours to escape the oppressive heat of July in Athens. Whether or not these hallowed halls of history are worth their salt is squarely up to the curious traveler, though Steves suggests not taking review sites at face value. Even so, the travel expert has made it clear how he feels about the merits of the Athens museums.