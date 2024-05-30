Of All The Disney Theme Parks, This One Is Rated As The Worst

Disney Parks, magical places where it seems like anything can happen, have earned a worldwide reputation for their imaginative qualities. As saccharine sweet as that fifth bite of circus cotton candy, the big mouse himself woos all who visit him. Yet, not all Disney Parks are considered equal — especially to visitors who find Hollywood Studios the most disappointing of all.

The Daily Mail examined the Disney Parks Yelp scores and discovered that Hollywood ranks the lowest out of all of them (except for Shanghai Disneyland, which did not have a presence on Yelp at the time). Per the outlet, EPCOT scored the highest in the U.S. with a 4.2, immediately followed by Animal Kingdom with a 4.1. The parks with the highest rankings overall were Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, each with a 4.5. For comparison, Hollywood only had a 3.7 on Yelp. Even the actual Hollywood Sign had a higher Yelp score with a 4.2.

So, how did the sparkle of Hollywood get so dull? The location of Galaxy's Edge, Toy Story Land, and all the rest can't be all that bad. Can it? From personal experience at international Disney Parks and both domestic locations, Hollywood is still pretty incredible.

