Experience The Lively Feel Of Denmark At This Little Fairy Tale Town In California

Imagine a lovely town with graceful windmills, charming cottage-like shopping areas, the most incredibly delicious baked items you've ever eaten, and wine flowing like water every few feet. This fairy tale spot — one of the stunning American cities that feel just like Europe — is Solvang, California. Just around 35 miles north of Santa Barbara and around a 2.5-hour drive from Los Angeles, Solvang was founded in 1911 by three Danish men, and the name of the town means "sunny fields" in Danish. It's a small spot, with everything within walking distance, which is ideal as Solvang is a haven for wine tasting. Many of the wineries (and there are 120 in the area) around Solvang in the Santa Inez Valley (one of the most underrated wine regions in California) have tasting rooms where you can sample and buy some really incredible vintages.

There is a lot to do in this tiny Danish-style town, from spotting all four windmills to trying æbleskivers (a fried Danish treat) for the first time to feeding ostriches (yes, really) nearby. It's lovely no matter what time of year you visit. Here's everything you need to know about Solvang, California, a little slice of Denmark in the Golden State.