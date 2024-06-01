Airline Dress Codes Are Stricter Than You Think

What do Billy Joe Armstrong, Olivia Culpo, and Aubrey O'Day have in common? Aside from their celebrity status, all three have had run-ins with airlines over their outfits. The Green Day frontman got booted for wearing his pants too low, the Miss Universe 2012 winner got flak for rocking athleisure (her midriff was showing), and the former Danity Kane singer was told to change her top because it had profanity written on it. Yup, if airlines aren't cutting these stars any slack for breaking dress codes, you can bet they're not letting the rest of us off the hook. And despite not explicitly broadcasting their dress codes, airlines have stricter standards than you might think.

When traveling, we tend to think that the world is our runway. And usually, it is — perhaps except for that one clothing mistake you don't want to make in Las Vegas or that sporting that one no-go item when you're traveling in the Caribbean. Otherwise, you're generally free to dress however you please. However, the rules change when you board planes. Airlines expect you to dress appropriately, and some even have specific dress codes in their contracts of carriage — you know, that fine print you totally read when booking a flight. And sure, some of the language in these contracts might be a bit vague, but the general expectation airlines have for passengers is crystal clear: dress decently up in the air or risk getting denied boarding entirely.

