The Unexpected Food And Drink Custom In Japan That Locals Side-Eye Tourists For Breaking

In many places around the world, it's very common to see someone rushing down the street drinking a coffee and taking a bite from a sandwich on their way to work or somewhere more exciting. However, that would be pretty unusual behavior in some parts of the world. For example, people don't really eat or drink while walking around on the street in Japan. If you want to fit in and respect the culture, you probably shouldn't be doing it either.

Eating a snack or having some soda while walking isn't against the law or even really taboo (unlike going to an onsen with tattoos). However, in 2019, the city of Kamakura actually put up official street signs that requested tourists not to eat while walking. There weren't any actual penalties for ignoring the request, but you can get an idea of how it is perceived from the reaction. Essentially, eating or drinking while walking violates a cultural norm, so you'll probably get some glares and out yourself as a tourist if you do decide to snack while you stroll.