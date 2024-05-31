This Trendy City Is Where You Can Order The Best Coffee In All Of America

Nicknamed the Rose City, Portland (Oregon) is a real Pacific Northwest gem. With its endless greenery and emphasis on creativity, Portland is an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts and art aficionados, and the same can be said if you're a coffee lover. While you might want to think again before ordering this beverage on your flight to Portland, the wait will be worth it. Data gathered by Clever Real Estate led the company to crown Portland as the best coffee city in the U.S. in 2024. This isn't a huge shock — Portland's dedication to good brews is evident.

Several independent coffee shops roast their beans in the city, including Stumptown, Coava Coffee Roasters, Roseline Coffee, Heart Coffee Roasters, and many more. In fact, according to Clever Real Estate, there are 2.4 coffee roasteries and 27.8 coffee shops per 100,000 residents. Why the coffee craze? A 2016 article from the Oregonian reported that coffee has always been a mainstay in Portland.

However, the publication notes that the relationship between Portland and coffee truly blossomed when Seattle-based Starbucks, which was founded in 1971, opened several locations in Portland in the late '80s and '90s. Stumptown opened soon after, cementing its status in the coffee industry, and the rest is history. With so many coffee shops, it might be difficult to pick and choose where to have a cup of joe in Portland. Nevertheless, there's a solution: a coffee tour of the city.

