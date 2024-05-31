Travel Show Host Jason Momoa's Favorite Destinations In Hawaii
Jason Momoa has become a Hollywood star thanks to his portrayal of Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" in the DC Universe movies. He's also the host of the Max documentary series "On The Roam," which follows the actor "as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through craftsmanship," per Max. Momoa was born in Hawaii, and though he grew up in Iowa with his mother, he frequently visited his Native Hawaiian father on the islands. He went to the University of Hawaii, and he has a house on the thrilling and action-packed island of Kaua'i. All of that is to say that Momoa knows his way around the islands, and if he recommends something, it's pretty much guaranteed to be good.
Of the six major islands of Hawaii, one is a clear and obvious standout for Momoa, as he told Condé Nast Traveler that Kaua'i is his favorite. "It's pretty magical," he added.
The island is more laid back than Hawaii's others, with just one main road. It's earned its nickname as the Garden Isle because of its lush, verdant rainforests amidst towering cliffs, beautiful waterfalls, and pristine beaches, so it is easy to see why Momoa, who loves the outdoors, would be a fan of Kaua'i.
Jason Momoa's recommendations on Oahu include where his family's from
Momoa also had good things to say about Oahu. He acknowledged that there were some particularly touristy areas, but he's all about helping people learn more about Hawaii's culture, which is why he recommends visiting the Polynesian Cultural Center, where travelers can find out more about the culture of Hawaii and Polynesians. Add that to the list of things to do on Oahu beyond Waikiki Beach — it's in Laie, on one of Hawaii's most beautiful stretches of coastline.
Momoa also loves Mākaha, a beachfront area on Oahu's west side, where he loves to surf. It's also where much of his family grew up. So, if you want a chance to paddle out with Aquaman, hit up Mākaha Beach. The popular surf break has options for both beginners and experts, with bigger waves coming during the winter, and it's a renowned destination in Hawaiian surfing history and heritage.
And what's a destination without its food? Beyond places to go in Hawaii, Momoa has some beloved Hawaiian dishes that you should try. Kalua pork, which is traditionally slow roasted in the ground, is at the top of that list.
Jason Momoa wants to bring awareness to Hawaiian issues
Another Momoa-approved Hawaiian food is Spam musubi. It's grilled Spam sandwiched between rice and wrapped in seaweed. While the unique treat's history is disputed, it seems to go back to World War II, but whatever its origins, it's become a wildly popular dish in Hawaii.
Momoa's love of Hawaii extends to his fierce protection of it. He had a harsh warning for those wanting to visit Maui in 2023 after the tragic Lahaina fires, posting on Instagram (via Deadline): "Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply."
The action star is also an advocate against the construction of a Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano on the island of Hawaii that's sacred in Hawaiian tradition. Talking to CNN about why he's been a part of the protests there, he explained: "I think there's a lot of problems in Hawaii. There's a lot of things that have happened in our history, a lot of injustice, and so we're shining a light on it. For my soul, I need to be there. If I'm not working, I'm trying to get over there."
With such a devotion and passion for the Hawaiian islands, we have to believe his Hawaii favorite destinations are worth checking out.