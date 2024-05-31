Travel Show Host Jason Momoa's Favorite Destinations In Hawaii

Jason Momoa has become a Hollywood star thanks to his portrayal of Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" in the DC Universe movies. He's also the host of the Max documentary series "On The Roam," which follows the actor "as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through craftsmanship," per Max. Momoa was born in Hawaii, and though he grew up in Iowa with his mother, he frequently visited his Native Hawaiian father on the islands. He went to the University of Hawaii, and he has a house on the thrilling and action-packed island of Kaua'i. All of that is to say that Momoa knows his way around the islands, and if he recommends something, it's pretty much guaranteed to be good.

Of the six major islands of Hawaii, one is a clear and obvious standout for Momoa, as he told Condé Nast Traveler that Kaua'i is his favorite. "It's pretty magical," he added.

The island is more laid back than Hawaii's others, with just one main road. It's earned its nickname as the Garden Isle because of its lush, verdant rainforests amidst towering cliffs, beautiful waterfalls, and pristine beaches, so it is easy to see why Momoa, who loves the outdoors, would be a fan of Kaua'i.