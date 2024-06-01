What Really Happens If You Take The Robe From Your Hotel Room

After a long flight and dreary plane food, you've finally arrived at your hotel. You drop your suitcases, order room service, and get yourself settled in for the night. You see that warm, plush robe the hotel has hanging in the closet or on the back of the bathroom door. It looks so inviting, with the fluffy arms tucked into each other on the hanger. You slip out of your travel clothes and into this lovely item as you enjoy your overpriced but delicious meal. Maybe you fall asleep in that robe as you watch TV. When you pack up the next day, it is practically staring at you. The comfy robe is sitting on the bed. Do you take it? Can you take it? Is the robe okay to leave with, like the little bottles of shampoo and the mini-pack of cotton balls and swabs (but oddly enough, not this bathroom essential) that you already packed in your toiletry bag? Well, there are a few answers, but the most important one is that this is the property of the hotel and not a freebie like the cute little soaps.

Advertisement

It's certainly a dilemma many people have faced when staying at a luxury hotel, whether they saved up for it or their company sent them there. There are ways to take the robe home, but it will cost you. Is it worth it? That's for you to decide.