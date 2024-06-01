The Best Tip For Eating On A Shoestring Budget While On Vacation In Costa Rica
When it comes to dream destinations, Costa Rica is up there for a lot of travelers — especially explorers on a budget. Sure, it is more expensive than other Central American destinations, but it is still plenty friendly for thrifty folks. That's especially true if you're a fan of local dining, and Costa Rica doesn't disappoint, thanks to roadside sodas. Here, you can eat plenty of Costa Rican dishes without spending a fortune. Looking to save even more céntimos? Put a bit of extra planning into chosing the best time to visit Costa Rica for a budget-friendly escape.
For context, Budget Your Trip estimates that travelers spend around $25 a day on meals in Costa Rica. Whereas other popular destinations like Mexico, Italy, and the United Kingdom cost $30, $49, and $43 per day respectively. Even if Costa Rica is a little less economically friendly than neighboring countries, there are ways to eat well without blowing the budget. You can experience the plethora of delicious dishes here, even on a shoestring budget.
"We are a beautiful mix of cultures," chef Pablo Bonilla of Sikwa in San José told Eater when discussing Costa Rican cuisine. "From Spain came the Catalans, Andalusians, Galicians. Africans came from Guinea, Ghana, and later via Jamaica. Plus, Indigenous descendants of the Mayas in the north and Chibchas in the south." Exploring these flavors is one of the great Costa Rica travel experiences.
Eat at a soda
The name is unusual, but we aren't suggesting you seek out a Coca-Cola-themed retro diner. In Costa Rica, a soda is a local eatery with tasty eats at budget-friendly prices, and from our personal experience, sodas can be absolute delights. They're casual, friendly, and sometimes serve the best food you'll have during your entire trip. For hole-in-the-wall foodie travelers, a Costa Rican soda is a must-visit and undoubtedly one of the many ways to make your Costa Rica adventure unforgettable.
At a soda, you could easily eat a whole meal for between $5 and$10. Besides the chill atmosphere, the biggest difference between a formal restaurant and a soda is the cost of food. Sodas are also, surprisingly, still not over-touristed. That means you're more likely to be surrounded by Costa Ricans than groups of fellow travelers.
The best part of embracing Costa Rican sodas, besides the price, is that every establishment is different. You could be noshing on local dishes at a roadside soda surrounded by sweeping fields or spending lunchtime overlooking incredibly dense rainforest. Each soda has its own personality, even at times blending into the surrounding nature. There are plenty of things to know before heading to Costa Rica, and a love of the soda is right up there.
Order a casado at a soda
The star of the budget-friendly soda is Costa Rican food. You'll find menus full of tasty gallo pinto, picadillo, and our personal favorite — casado. If you look around the room at a soda, you'll probably see a lot of other people eating this traditional dish. Casado, which translates to "married man," is a combination plate you may dream about for years after trying it for the first time.
Casado usually comprises a protein (such as chicken), beans, rice, plantains, and veggies or a salad. These inclusions can vary depending on where you go, and you can order it without a meat protein if you're a vegetarian or vegan. The simplicity of a casado is perfect for days of adventure, keeping you full throughout the day.
It is widely believed that casado was created by a San José soda in the 1960s. Although the meal itself was technically invented, it's really just an expansion on what Costa Ricans had already been eating at home. Casado, especially served at a soda, fits perfectly into a shoestring Costa Rica budget. Not only will you be full after devouring this dish, but you'll also get to enjoy it the way it's meant to be eaten — made with love at this most authentic of Costa Rican culinary experiences.