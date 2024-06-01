The Best Tip For Eating On A Shoestring Budget While On Vacation In Costa Rica

When it comes to dream destinations, Costa Rica is up there for a lot of travelers — especially explorers on a budget. Sure, it is more expensive than other Central American destinations, but it is still plenty friendly for thrifty folks. That's especially true if you're a fan of local dining, and Costa Rica doesn't disappoint, thanks to roadside sodas. Here, you can eat plenty of Costa Rican dishes without spending a fortune. Looking to save even more céntimos? Put a bit of extra planning into chosing the best time to visit Costa Rica for a budget-friendly escape.

For context, Budget Your Trip estimates that travelers spend around $25 a day on meals in Costa Rica. Whereas other popular destinations like Mexico, Italy, and the United Kingdom cost $30, $49, and $43 per day respectively. Even if Costa Rica is a little less economically friendly than neighboring countries, there are ways to eat well without blowing the budget. You can experience the plethora of delicious dishes here, even on a shoestring budget.

"We are a beautiful mix of cultures," chef Pablo Bonilla of Sikwa in San José told Eater when discussing Costa Rican cuisine. "From Spain came the Catalans, Andalusians, Galicians. Africans came from Guinea, Ghana, and later via Jamaica. Plus, Indigenous descendants of the Mayas in the north and Chibchas in the south." Exploring these flavors is one of the great Costa Rica travel experiences.

