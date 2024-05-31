The Odd Reasons TSA May Have Pulled You Aside For Additional Screening

Security at the airport is no one's favorite thing. Whether it's because of the long lines or, worse, you see SSSS on your boarding pass, and even if you're a TSA PreCheck holder, sometimes TSA can be unpredictable. Travelers who purchased and have Clear access, with the ability to pop to the head of security lines, might be surprised with additional screening. That's because it is the job of the TSA to monitor behavior of all passengers regardless of status.

Advertisement

"TSA is responsible for ensuring that all systems and programs, including those provided by private companies, meet requisite standards and will take necessary steps to ensure security needs are met," the agency said in a statement to The Washington Post after a security breach at Clear in 2023. "Accurate and reliable verification of passenger identity is foundational to aviation security and effective screening by TSA."

While some additional screenings are, truly, random, not all of them are. There are a handful of reasons why TSA may have picked you from a crowd for a double check before boarding. From traveling to high risk countries to accidental name matches, some of the screening reasons are trackable.

Advertisement