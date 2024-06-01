Escape It All At This Remote National Park In The Midwest Bursting With Adventure

When pondering which island to visit, it's unlikely that you'll find yourself dreaming about Michigan. After all, the Great Lakes State isn't considered a tropical paradise, and many people probably think of Michigan as cold and not very captivating. However, it's no surprise to anyone familiar with Michigan and this region that Lake Superior is home to some really spectacular islands, there is one in particular that nature-loving travelers should consider, as it is certainly one to visit if you prefer a place with no crowds and abundant wildlife to enjoy.

Advertisement

Isle Royale National Park is a spectacular place deep in the rugged, rural wilderness of Lake Superior. Because it doesn't draw many visitors, the wilderness is allowed to flourish and remain wild. Visitors simply need to come prepared to have one of the best times of their lives while also leaving only footprints in their wake. Somewhere this special deserves to be protected at all costs.

The best time of the year to visit is in August or September, as that's when you won't deal with as many bugs, but if you travel any other times, be sure to pack accordingly and know how to banish bugs from your campsite. Visitors typically enjoy traveling the waters surrounding Isle Royale in canoes, kayaks, and small vessels, so be prepared for myriad adventures.

Advertisement