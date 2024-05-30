This Beach In Thailand Is Regarded As One Of The World's Best For It's Unspoiled Beauty

One of the best ways to explore Thailand is by ship, and Maya Bay is no exception. There are certainly many, many beaches in Thailand, but if your heart is set on seeing this small slice of paradise, you might want to take it in from a private longtail boat, first thing in the morning before the crowds arrive. While there are certainly far fewer tourists now than before it closed in 2018, Maya Bay is too beloved to be quiet any time after 8 a.m., so make sure to get up early. Just be careful not to step on any corals when getting off the boat. If you're planning to put your feet in the water, you may want to think twice about the sunscreen you end up using, for the sake of the reef.

You can do your part to help preserve this incredible landscape by staying in the designated areas and not pushing the boundaries on the areas park officials want tourists to stay in. If you bring anything in with you, take it back out. This beach is one of the world's most beautiful, and with a little help from travelers, it can stay that way.