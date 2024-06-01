This Stunning California Destination Is A Less Crowded Spot For A Family Beach Trip
Are you watching a film or TV show about California? There's a pretty good chance there's a shot of the glorious Golden State coastline in there somewhere. People all around the world dream of hitting the CA shore, but when they get there, they find it's often really crowded. It's hard to indulge in the fantasy of being a celebrity or wealthy socialite reading a book on the sand behind dark sunglasses when you have to step over people to find a square foot of space to lay your towel.
If you're visiting the Southern California beaches of Los Angeles and Malibu are too packed, keep on driving south. There is a less crowded alternative — a wonderful beach in Orange County (which is where you'll also find Knott's Berry Farm and Disneyland). This lovely spot is Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach.
Bolsa Chica has everything you need for a wonderful beach day, and so much more so if you're bringing the entire family. There are a full three miles of wide shoreline to enjoy, a place for RV camping, and even bonfire rings, which isn't something you'll find everywhere. It's also across the street from a nature reserve so you can plan for an entire day here (or longer if you're staying overnight). Here's what you need to know about Bolsa Chica State Beach.
About Bolsa Chica State Beach
Bolsa Chica (which means "little pocket" in Spanish) has some great waves, so if you're looking for a surfing spot or your kids want to try out some bodyboarding, this is the spot. There is plenty of parking for $15 a day, and you can rent a beach wheelchair to access the sand via ramp. Bolsa Chica provides a great shore for spotting dolphins.
Summer is best for your visit with highs in the high 70s and 80s. However, if you're not planning on swimming, it's a fun spot to wander even in the winter. If you want to start your day early (the beach is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.), you can do some fishing for shovelnose guitar fish (best name ever), corbina, perch, and California grunion, which you can actually try to catch with your bare hands at the new moon or during full moons. Lifeguards patrol all year long, and they staff the towers from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. There are bathrooms, showers, picnic tables, volleyball courts, and barbecues for your use as well.
You can use any of the 200 fire rings for a bonfire, but note that no alcohol is permitted. Although dogs are not allowed on the beach, Bolsa Chica borders Huntington Dog Beach, so take the kids for a long walk to see some very cute pups. You can stroll or bike down the 8.5-mile paved beach trail that runs behind the sand.
Camping and the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve
If you're planning a camping retreat, know that Bolsa Chica State Beach is RV only. The 50 spots fill up fast, so book early with ReserveCalifornia. If you need supplies, Beach City Provisions is close by. The north side of the beach has the concert venue SeaLegs at the Beach which serves wine and beer as well as snack food. Since Bolsa Chica State Beach is only about 21 miles from Disneyland, you may want to stay more than one day.
On the other side of Pacific Coast Highway sits the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reservewith its 1,449 acres of saltwater marsh. It's the perfect place for birders. You can see western grebe, Brand's cormorant, the western meadowlark, and many more. (eBird has a list of species that have been sighted at the reserve and the beach).
There are five miles of trails to explore from sunrise to sunset. It's important to stay on these trails because some more dangerous animals, like rattlesnakes, live in the area. Parking and admission are both free, and they have a great interpretive center with displays, reptiles, and aquariums, which is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rest of the week.