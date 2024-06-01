This Stunning California Destination Is A Less Crowded Spot For A Family Beach Trip

Are you watching a film or TV show about California? There's a pretty good chance there's a shot of the glorious Golden State coastline in there somewhere. People all around the world dream of hitting the CA shore, but when they get there, they find it's often really crowded. It's hard to indulge in the fantasy of being a celebrity or wealthy socialite reading a book on the sand behind dark sunglasses when you have to step over people to find a square foot of space to lay your towel.

Advertisement

If you're visiting the Southern California beaches of Los Angeles and Malibu are too packed, keep on driving south. There is a less crowded alternative — a wonderful beach in Orange County (which is where you'll also find Knott's Berry Farm and Disneyland). This lovely spot is Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach.

Bolsa Chica has everything you need for a wonderful beach day, and so much more so if you're bringing the entire family. There are a full three miles of wide shoreline to enjoy, a place for RV camping, and even bonfire rings, which isn't something you'll find everywhere. It's also across the street from a nature reserve so you can plan for an entire day here (or longer if you're staying overnight). Here's what you need to know about Bolsa Chica State Beach.

Advertisement