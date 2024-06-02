The Unspoken Rule About PDA Tourists Need To Know Before Visiting Japan

If you've started planning your honeymoon in advance and you and your sweetheart are dreaming of walking under the cherry blossom trees or watching monkeys in steamy hot springs in Japan together, you should know public displays of affection are typically frowned upon. In the United States and Europe, kissing at the end of a date, walking around with your arms around your significant other, or cuddling up in the booth at a restaurant are all seen as pretty normal and romantic things to do, but in Japan, it's likely to bother some people.

As a foreigner, you probably won't get told off for a quick peck, but you might get some dirty looks. In Japanese culture, kissing on the street or in front of strangers is considered excessive. In order to be respectful of the people around you, you should probably keep your PDA to a minimum. If you and your partner really can't keep your hands off each other, you can always book an hour or two in a love hotel for a discreet make-out session.