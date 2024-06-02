An Unexpected Street Food Red Flag Tourists Should Know Before Visiting Mexico

One of the pleasures of traveling throughout Mexico is experiencing the customary authentic food of the region. Unfortunately, safe procedures for food handling are not always the same from one place to another. It can be even more difficult to know what sanitary practices are in place at street vendors and food trucks you encounter while traveling. Many of the most important practices, like hand washing, wearing gloves, and preparing food to the right temperatures, could be in use. However, these protocols could fall by the wayside during a lunch rush when customers are impatient.

When approaching a street food vendor, watch the attendant to see what occurs between collecting payment and preparing food. If money is exchanged and then food is handled without the attendant stopping to change their gloves or wash their hands, this is a huge red flag. Currency carries some major germs that you do not want on your food.

Mexico has some of the very best street food in the world. However, there is a risk of contamination when choosing to indulge in such a tasty street treat, no matter which country you're in. Thankfully, there are ways to stay safe while enjoying street food.