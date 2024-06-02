Why Tourists Should Be Prepared To Hold Onto Their Trash While In Japan

Japan has become increasingly popular with tourists and it's easy to see why. The country has several destinations that won't break the bank. Of course, Japan's vibrant culture and distinct culinary experiences are another draw. Nevertheless, there are societal differences that visitors should be aware of before they hop on a flight to the Land of the Rising Sun. For instance, you would be considered rude for tipping. Another thing to note: Japan famously has very few public trash cans.

Advertisement

In fact, it's the norm for citizens to carry their trash with them and dispose of it at home. So ingrained is this practice that litter in Japan is essentially non-existent. But given that the country is home to heavily-traveled cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hiroshima, you might be thinking, "Why the lack of trash bins?" For one, it's said that the high cost of public waste management is to blame. However, there's another sinister reason why trash cans are few and far between.

On March 20, 1995, Tokyo's subway system endured an attack orchestrated by AUM Shinrikyo. The Japanese cult released sarin, an odorless gas that affects the nervous system, on multiple trains. A 2020 study published in the scientific journal Plos One states that 13 people died and thousands of others were injured. As a safety precaution, Japan did away with a majority of their public trash cans shortly after this tragedy. Despite this, tourists should know that Japan is not entirely free of trash cans.

Advertisement