People Say This European Town Is A Tourist Trap, But It's One Of Rick Steves' Favorites

Germany has several dreamy medieval towns that enchant visitors. Perhaps one of the most well-known is Rothenburg ob der Tauber, located about two hours from Frankfurt and an hour from Nuremberg. However, this fairytale-esque destination has earned a reputation for being overrun with tourists. Some Redditors even refer to it as a cliche. Nevertheless, Rothenburg has a famous admirer: European travel maestro Rick Steves. Although Steves typically opts for hidden gems over tourist traps, Rothenburg has a special place in his heart.

Advertisement

Steves has highlighted the destination on his show "Rick Steves' Europe," where he emphasized its historical significance related to European trade and the Thirty Years War, as well as its role in the German Romanticism movement. He also featured Rothenburg in his book "For the Love of Europe." All that said, Steves acknowledges Rothenburg's touristic ambiance on his website but notes that he adores it as it is.

In an article written for The Denver Post, he explained, "Even with crowds, overpriced souvenirs and a nearly inedible pastry specialty (the over-promoted, fried ball of pie crust called a Schneeball), Rothenburg is still the best." If you want to explore the town through Steves' eyes, add his recommended must-dos to your Rothenburg itinerary.

Advertisement