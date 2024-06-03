The 'Free' Hotel Service Samantha Brown Will Never Trust

Every hotel is a little bit different, and some may offer apparently free WiFi to its guests, while others offer fees of around $10 to $20 a day to connect. Some places may offer some level of WiFi for free, but charge you if you require high quality service or connection from everywhere in the hotel. On her website, Samantha Brown warns that while there is usually free WiFi in hotel rooms, if you want to connect from other locations in the hotel, you may have to pay for it.

Often, hotels that offer free WiFi also offer better connection for a fee. Frustratingly, the paid WiFi is often much faster than the free WiFi. If you really need to be connected, you may end up having to pay, even if you intentionally chose the hotel because it offered free internet service. Your best bet may be trying to get upgraded to the paid WiFi. There are a lot of ways to get extra perks when you check into your hotel, and one of the most reliable is to sign up for a free loyalty points program. Sometimes, one of the incentives for signing up is free WiFi that other guests have to pay for.