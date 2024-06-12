This Wild And Under-The-Radar California Trail May Be The Best Coastal Hike In America

If you want to hike the Lost Coast, you will need to start planning about a year in advance. You'll require a permit from recreation.gov. Although reserving one will only cost you around $12 per person for up to 14 days, you may struggle to secure a permit due to the large number of people competing for a few limited spots on the trail. The trail remains open all year; however, most people choose to come between April and September when they have a better chance of encountering good weather.

No matter when you decide to go, you'll want to keep an eye on the local tides (NOAA) and plan your journey accordingly. The terrain can be difficult, with the trek alternating between slippery rocks and damp sand, so many hikers choose to bring hiking poles. Whether you plan on going with friends or loved ones or solo, make sure you pack everything you need for a camping trip, too. You'll find small designated campsites along the trail that you can use if someone else has not already taken them. If you feel confident that you've chosen public land that won't get hit by the incoming tides, you can camp in any other location where you'd like to spend the night.