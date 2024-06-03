This Popular Island Is The Best Base For Island Hopping Around The Caribbean

Start your planning by understanding that St. Martin is an island owned by two nations. The north is French-owned Saint Martin, while the south half is part of the Netherlands and is spelled Sint Maarten. Although they are two different countries, they have an open border between them. While St. Maarten has the main international airport and cruise ship port, St. Martin offers ferry service and a regional airport.

Three worthwhile islands in the region can easily be reached by boat or plane from St. Martin. The closest is Anguilla (British). There are a few ways to get to Anguilla, but the easiest is to jump on a ferry from Marigot Marina on the St. Martin side of the island. It's about a 25-minute ride each way, making for an easy day trip to some of the most acclaimed beaches in the Caribbean.

With a slightly longer ferry ride, you can reach the popular St. Barthélemy (French), commonly known as St. Barts. Ferries leave St. Martin from Marigot, Simpson Bay, and Philipsburg and take 30-45 minutes to arrive in the St. Barts Capital of Gustavia. The third easily-reached island from St. Martin is Saba (Dutch), a lesser-known option, partially because it takes 1.5 hours from St. Martin via ferry — and it can be a bumpy ride. You can also fly to any of these islands, although it's a significantly more expensive option.

