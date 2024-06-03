This Popular Island Is The Best Base For Island Hopping Around The Caribbean
If you've ever considered a visit to the Caribbean, St. Martin might have made the list of options. And it should. With its gorgeous beaches, world-renowned food, and unique dual-country ownership, it's everything you could want from a tropical island. In fact, there are many reasons St. Maarten is so spectacular. As you consider the best snorkeling sites in St. Maarten and Saint Martin and drool over the restaurants in St. Maarten that are worth checking out, remember that there are plenty of reasons to get off the island too.
St. Martin is actually a great launching point for several islands in the vicinity. Take a day trip, or pack light and relocate as part of your journey. Either way, you'll at least travel through St. Martin at some point. As a hub for tours, ferries, private transports, and a bustling airport, it's the island that can make your Caribbean island hopping dreams come true. Before you go, though, you'll need to work out some logistics. Fortunately, this well-connected island makes that part easy.
Visit Anguilla, St. Barthélemy, and Saba
Start your planning by understanding that St. Martin is an island owned by two nations. The north is French-owned Saint Martin, while the south half is part of the Netherlands and is spelled Sint Maarten. Although they are two different countries, they have an open border between them. While St. Maarten has the main international airport and cruise ship port, St. Martin offers ferry service and a regional airport.
Three worthwhile islands in the region can easily be reached by boat or plane from St. Martin. The closest is Anguilla (British). There are a few ways to get to Anguilla, but the easiest is to jump on a ferry from Marigot Marina on the St. Martin side of the island. It's about a 25-minute ride each way, making for an easy day trip to some of the most acclaimed beaches in the Caribbean.
With a slightly longer ferry ride, you can reach the popular St. Barthélemy (French), commonly known as St. Barts. Ferries leave St. Martin from Marigot, Simpson Bay, and Philipsburg and take 30-45 minutes to arrive in the St. Barts Capital of Gustavia. The third easily-reached island from St. Martin is Saba (Dutch), a lesser-known option, partially because it takes 1.5 hours from St. Martin via ferry — and it can be a bumpy ride. You can also fly to any of these islands, although it's a significantly more expensive option.
Pinel, Tintamarre, and Statia are St. Martin's stunning neighbors
For more intimate experiences, you can also get to small islands in the region. Pinel is a quick 5-minute boat ride away. You can grab the shuttle boat from Cul de Sac for the trip over, and hop on a return shuttle that runs every 30 minutes. If you'd like to spend more time on the water, you can also cross the channel with a kayak, paddleboard, or inflatable raft. Once there, you'll find sleepy beaches, restaurants, and bars. There is no running water on the island, but there are composting toilets.
Another not-quite-so-close island is Tintamarre. It can be accessed via a tour or private charter from St. Martin. This is an uninhabited island that is known for having great snorkeling and the opportunity to see sea turtles. If you're not yet satiated with your island-hopping adventures, grab a flight or private charter to St. Eustatius, also known as Statia Island. It is likely the most remote island you can get to as a day trip from St. Martin. The island itself has less than four thousand full-time residents, but you'll find all the amenities you'll need to see the dormant volcano, Quill, go scuba diving, enjoy bird watching, or investigate the biodiversity of the island. The bottom line is, if you're fortunate enough to visit St. Martin, you're at a base camp for several other islands too.