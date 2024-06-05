This Sunrise Mountain Hike In Bali Is A Must-Add To Any Adventure Lover's Bucket List

Bali, located in the Lesser Sunda Islands of Indonesia, reels visitors in with marvels and natural wonders that light up the senses. It is the most popular island in the country for tourism and is great for nature lovers, hikers, and those looking for a bit of adventure. It's next to impossible to pick a favorite attraction between the lush jade-green jungles filled with unique wildlife like wild pigs, deer, and tigers, the ancient volcano peaks that offer some of the most captivating views in the world, or the Bali beaches with their amazing resorts and promise of bodacious surfing.

Since the island encompasses a compact 2,232 square miles, the hikes throughout Bali work well for those who want to see all of the standout places in a short amount of time. One of the best hiking experiences is the Mount Batur sunrise trail, which also happens to be the easiest hiking trail up a mountain in the country. Not everyone enjoys waking up early, especially on vacation, but you won't want to miss this sunrise hike. This experience isn't just a hike up a gorgeous active volcano; it belongs on your bucket list. Whether you need some safety tips because you plan to make the trek your first solo hike or intend to take the family, you may find Bali, the "island of the gods," the perfect island vacation destination. Its affordable once-in-a-lifetime sights and activities are sure to win you over.

