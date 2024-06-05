This Sunrise Mountain Hike In Bali Is A Must-Add To Any Adventure Lover's Bucket List
Bali, located in the Lesser Sunda Islands of Indonesia, reels visitors in with marvels and natural wonders that light up the senses. It is the most popular island in the country for tourism and is great for nature lovers, hikers, and those looking for a bit of adventure. It's next to impossible to pick a favorite attraction between the lush jade-green jungles filled with unique wildlife like wild pigs, deer, and tigers, the ancient volcano peaks that offer some of the most captivating views in the world, or the Bali beaches with their amazing resorts and promise of bodacious surfing.
Since the island encompasses a compact 2,232 square miles, the hikes throughout Bali work well for those who want to see all of the standout places in a short amount of time. One of the best hiking experiences is the Mount Batur sunrise trail, which also happens to be the easiest hiking trail up a mountain in the country. Not everyone enjoys waking up early, especially on vacation, but you won't want to miss this sunrise hike. This experience isn't just a hike up a gorgeous active volcano; it belongs on your bucket list. Whether you need some safety tips because you plan to make the trek your first solo hike or intend to take the family, you may find Bali, the "island of the gods," the perfect island vacation destination. Its affordable once-in-a-lifetime sights and activities are sure to win you over.
How to plan for the trek up Mount Batur
You can technically make the grand trek up Mount Batur on foot with nothing to keep you company except your flashlight and backpack. However, it's not the safest or the best way to enjoy the somewhat difficult hike. Sunrise will not wait while you hurry up the mountain, either. Visitors who book a guided tour up the volcano at sunrise get there on time and have a proverbial safety net just in case they run into issues. Tripadvisor has assembled a great list of local tour guides and their costs to help you start planning your trip.
Guided tours may sound excruciating to those who tend to avoid crowds, but you can also book private tours. Naturally, private tours may cost a bit more than a group option. However, you'll find tours in Bali cost much less than in the U.S. Keep in mind that most people who visit Bali choose to embark on the journey, which means climbing and having solitude at the viewing spot probably won't happen. Though the volcano is magnificent, it is also one of Bali's tourist traps. Reviews on AllTrails suggest using caution if you choose to climb Mount Batur without a local guide. At the base, you will likely encounter a crowd trying to force you to pay for their guided tour or buy a ticket to climb alone.
What to expect on the way up Mount Batur
When planning for the trip up Mount Batur in the early morning hours, make sure to pack a decent-quality headlamp. It's much easier to navigate the lava rocks when you have your hands free. The trail to the summit is covered in slippery, sandy gravel, so it is important to wear hiking boots. It is very easy to lose your footing and fall on one of the lava rocks covering the dark trail. For this reason, visitors should wear pants in case they do fall. Bring a backpack to store plenty of water, a snack, band-aids, a swimsuit (if you plan to enjoy the hot springs at the bottom of the mountain), and any other essentials.
Though the hike up Mount Batur is one of the easier trails in Bali, that doesn't mean it's actually a piece of cake. The hike can be compared to climbing stairs, and will take roughly an hour and a half to two hours to complete. Many advise the trail is only for fit travelers. However, none of that will matter once you reach the lookout near the top and behold an incredibly epic sunrise over the island. You might see people posing for Instagram photos and vendors selling hot chocolate and hard-boiled eggs cooked over the steam from the volcano. Overall, the hike up Mount Batur is a rich and unique experience that certainly belongs on your bucket list.