The Bizarre Reason This Mesmerizing Lake Is One Of The Most Dangerous In California

When it comes to bodies of water in California, you probably think of the ocean. But the state is also home to some stunning lakes. From Big Bear Lake, one of the world's most filmed lakes in southern California to the incredibly blue Lake Tahoe in northern California, the Golden State has some impressive and idyllic lakes. One of its most dangerous lakes is also one of its most beautiful — Mono Lake. The dangers come predominantly from the water's unique chemical characteristics.

In California's Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains, the 60-square-mile Mono Lake formed close to a million years ago, and it gets its water primarily from a series of streams that drains snowmelt from the mountains. But there's no outlet for the water, so as it evaporates, it leaves behind salts and minerals. Over time, this has made Mono Lake even saltier than the ocean, and it has a pH of 9.8, similar to that of glass cleaner. The water also has arsenic in it, so whatever you do, you do not want to drink water straight from Mono Lake.