This Waterfall Gorge In North Carolina Is Best Known As The 'Grand Canyon Of The East'
The weather is warm and the sun is out, which means it's the perfect time to go visit one of the loveliest outdoor locations on the east coast of the U.S. If you're not adverse to a trip to North Carolina, there is a great spot you must stop at for some natural wonders. This place has waterfalls, an impressively large gorge, the powerful river that created it, great camping, and some challenging hikes. Meet Linville Gorge, the deepest gorge in the eastern U.S. Sitting in the Pisgah National Forest, Linville Gorge is often called the "Grand Canyon of the East" for its depth and beauty.
Inside the gorge, the Linville River drops down from Linville Falls with a sparkling 90-foot cascade and meanders on for 12 miles in the Western North Carolina Mountains. There are stunning overlooks like the one in the pic above, plenty of moderate and challenging hiking trails, and 12,000 acres of the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area to explore. You can also find animals to spot, like deer, hawks, turkey, and raccoons, a virgin forest to trek through, fishing (with a permit) for brown and rainbow trout, and camping. However, there are some important things to take note, so here's what you need to know about this scenic east coast gem.
Where to find the best views at Linville Gorge
Hiking in Linville Gorge is a challenge, but the views are worth it. Bring what you need for the day, and use these clever tips to avoid ticks, which are common in the area. You'll have 39 miles of trails to experience, as well as some fascinating rock formations for climbing.
You'll also want to see Linville Falls, so fortunately, there's a moderate roundtrip hike that's just shy of a mile and takes you to the Upper Linville Falls observation area. The trail will also take you to an overlook for a great view of the Grand Canyon of the East. (There are steep areas and some mud after it rains, so beware.) If you want something really challenging, Linville Gorge Grand Loop is a 20.8-mile loop with a 5,193-foot elevation gain. This is an all-day thing, but there are primitive camping spots along the trail if you want to split it up. Another great hike is the Shoroff Mountain Trail, which is 4.5 miles out and back with a 1,200-foot elevation gain. It's a moderate route and very popular, thanks to some astonishing vistas.
As an alternative to hiking, check out the Wiseman's View overlooks. Just drive four miles past the Linville Falls parking area to the western side of Linville Gorge along Kistler Memorial Highway. It's unpaved and bumpy, and while you don't need 4-wheel-drive, a high-clearance vehicle is a good idea. One overlook gives you a particularly spectacular view of the gorge and Linville River, and the other looks south at Hawksbill and Table Rock Mountains.
Camping at Linville Gorge
Before doing some camping or hiking in Linville Gorge, note that the trails are not maintained and there are signs at trailheads only. Cell service isn't reliable, so stop by the Linville Falls Visitor Center on Blue Ridge Parkway for maps from mid-April through November. The primitive campsites for backpackers along the trails that we mentioned require a free permit on weekends/holidays from May through October. (Pack a few pool noodles for an easy camping toilet hack and a simple pool noodle tip to keep your tent safe.) Also be aware that there are black bears in the area. Practice bear safety, store food properly, and bury human waste as there are no restrooms. If you do see a bear, don't run, but yell and throw things to scare it away.
If you're not into primitive camping, there is more developed tent, RV, and cabin camping at Linville Falls Campground (you can see a map here) that's close to Linville Falls, the gorge, and Wiseman's View overlooks. The cabins are each different and unique, so it's worth a search on the campground website to find the perfect one if cabins are your thing. Some have rocking chairs, bathrooms, bunk beds, televisions, and linens as well as kitchens. One of them even has a private treehouse. The campground site also has a laundry room, a bathhouse, flushing toilets, drinking water, dump stations, a dog park, and even a playground for the kids. It's not exactly roughing it, but it will give you a chance to enjoy the outdoor wonders of the "Grand Canyon of the East."