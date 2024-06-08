This Waterfall Gorge In North Carolina Is Best Known As The 'Grand Canyon Of The East'

Hiking in Linville Gorge is a challenge, but the views are worth it. Bring what you need for the day, and use these clever tips to avoid ticks, which are common in the area. You'll have 39 miles of trails to experience, as well as some fascinating rock formations for climbing.

You'll also want to see Linville Falls, so fortunately, there's a moderate roundtrip hike that's just shy of a mile and takes you to the Upper Linville Falls observation area. The trail will also take you to an overlook for a great view of the Grand Canyon of the East. (There are steep areas and some mud after it rains, so beware.) If you want something really challenging, Linville Gorge Grand Loop is a 20.8-mile loop with a 5,193-foot elevation gain. This is an all-day thing, but there are primitive camping spots along the trail if you want to split it up. Another great hike is the Shoroff Mountain Trail, which is 4.5 miles out and back with a 1,200-foot elevation gain. It's a moderate route and very popular, thanks to some astonishing vistas.

As an alternative to hiking, check out the Wiseman's View overlooks. Just drive four miles past the Linville Falls parking area to the western side of Linville Gorge along Kistler Memorial Highway. It's unpaved and bumpy, and while you don't need 4-wheel-drive, a high-clearance vehicle is a good idea. One overlook gives you a particularly spectacular view of the gorge and Linville River, and the other looks south at Hawksbill and Table Rock Mountains.