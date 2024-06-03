This Little-Known European Island Promises An Uncrowded And Exotic Getaway

Pico is the second largest of the Azores islands and is home to about 14,000 full-time residents. It's an autonomous region of Portugal, and the mainland and the islands share much in the way of culture. However, Pico features the highest mountain in Portugal. Standing over 7,700 feet high, this dormant volcano, also called Pico, dominates the skyline on the island and from afar.

Advertisement

Visitors can hike Pico Mountain via a strenuous 2.36-mile path that ascends over 3,700 feet in elevation. Guides are recommended for the climb, which takes around three to four hours each direction to traverse. However, on a clear day, climbers are rewarded with widespread views of Pico and surrounding islands, plus rights to the claim of having stood at the highest point in Portugal.

If this level of demanding physical activity isn't what you had in mind, don't fret. You'll be able to take in the beauty of the mountain while exploring nearly any point on the island. While there's no denying the volcanic history of the island, with a landscape covered in lava rock formations and lava tubes, that's just one of Pico's iconic gifts.

Advertisement