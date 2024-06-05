Think Twice Before Partaking In This Common Wildlife Tourist Attraction In Thailand

The opportunity to see elephants in real life is more than enough reason to travel to Thailand — but when you're planning your trip, be careful not to choose tourist activities that rely on abusing the animals you're there to see. Elephant camps are common tourist attractions where visitors may be allowed to ride elephants or watch them perform stunts and tricks, from painting a picture to riding a bicycle. Travelers flock to Thailand every year to interact with elephants at camps like these, but what many of these animal lovers don't know is that behind the scenes, these endangered animals are being horrifically abused.

Advertisement

Elephants are incredible creatures. They recognize themselves in the mirror, use tools to accomplish tasks, and have complex social relationships, forming decades-long friendships, fiercely protecting their children, and mourning their dead. While elephants are deeply tied to Thailand's cultural identity, they are often exploited for the benefit of foreign tourists. Just as you should never visit alligator farms in Florida, you'll want to avoid elephant camps that you haven't vetted. There are ethical sanctuaries where visitors can see elephants in an environment that's as close as possible to their natural one, but frustratingly, many elephant camps are intentionally deceptive and label themselves "sanctuaries" to lure in guests who would never knowingly support animal abuse, but aren't able to spot the warning signs.

Advertisement