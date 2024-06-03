The Nightmare-Fueling Reason Costa Rica's 'Cave Of Death' Won't Allow Visitors Inside

Costa Rica is a beloved tropical paradise that just about everyone loves. It's a country filled with amazing things to do — and the terrifying Cave of Death, or Cueva de la Muerte. Picturing an ominous cavity waiting for curious people to enter and devouring them forever is truly terrifying. There are many people who go out of their way to make the trip to the cave with the hopes of venturing inside, hoping to prove everyone wrong with their brave and stupid antics. Sadly, the cave of death isn't anything to toy around with — it's exceptionally hazardous. The many signs near and at the cave entrance warn of the imminent death, yet people still try their luck.

Researchers looked a bit further into what it is that makes the forbidden Cueva de la Muerte so deadly. What they found is an incredibly high reading of carbon dioxide. As you likely know already, carbon dioxide is what we breathe out. But high concentrations can reduce oxygen in the air, leading to headaches, rapid breathing and heart rate, and eventually vomiting, convulsion, coma, and suffocation.