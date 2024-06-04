Explore Bright Blue Swimming Holes With Florida Wildlife At This Breathtaking State Park

At the north end of the park, a short half-mile hike along a cypress-shaded trail takes you to the Blue Hole, an impossibly vivid, cerulean pool where you can splash the day away. The hole is fed by an underwater spring gushing 67 million gallons of water per day — so much water that the current pushes you away from the spring when you try to swim toward it. The water burbles up out of the ground at a consistent 72 degrees, making this a year-round destination.

Don't forget to bring snorkeling gear to get the best view of life underwater. If you're certified, you can also dive the Blue Hole's extensive system of caves. You'll have to carry your equipment in on the trail, but there is a cart provided at the ranger station you can borrow.

Parking is at the south end of the park, so to get to the Blue Hole trailhead, you'll hop on one of the shuttles that take visitors to destinations around the rest of the park. One advantage of the slight extra effort to get to the Blue Hole: fewer crowds than elsewhere in the park.