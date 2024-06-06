This Breathtaking Western National Park Is The Only One In America With An Airport Inside Of It

"Two tickets to paradise, please!" That's what you might be saying when you book a flight to Jackson Hole Airport, inside Grand Tetons National Park in Wyoming. It's the only airport inside a national park, and with a little planning, you can explore Grand Tetons' 485 square miles of horseback riding, hiking, biking, boating, and wildlife viewing without ever leaving its boundaries.

It seems as though travelers are still continuing to discover this hidden-gem airport, as it saw just over one million passengers for the first time in 2021. (For reference, some major airports see that many passengers or more per week.) Over 130 flights depart every week during the peak month of July to 13 destinations that include Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Denver, and Dallas/Ft. Worth. The airport offers service to Salt Lake City year-round, but most flights are only offered in summer when this stunning national park is at its peak.

Shuttles run between the airport and hotels in the area, but the best way to travel between feathered beds and trailheads is to rent a car at the airport. In addition to all the ways there are to get sporty out in nature, the Grand Tetons' spectacular scenic drives are not to be missed, where reviewers on AllTrails frequently report spotting bear, elk, and moose.

