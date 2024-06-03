This Tropical Country Is The Affordable Vacation Destination You'll Adore

No matter the time of year, people are sure to feel envious when they see a coworker's Instagram post showcasing their most recent trip to a tropical island. While money can be tight for some travelers, thus dampening the inspiration to plan a trip of their own, the good news is there are affordable, less crowded destinations that are just as magnificent and welcoming as the popular choices. One such island comes to mind: Mauritius. While this might sound like an exotic choice, the cost of visiting this east African paradise is surprisingly affordable, per Trip.com.

For comparison, a week vacation to Aruba is roughly $4,548 as estimated by Budgetyourtrip.com, whereas a trip to Mauritius for two people can cost thousands less if you plan carefully. The average cost for accommodations, transportation on the island, and meals for a week in Mauritius is roughly $1,050-2,800 for one week with one adult. This would be slightly more for two people, though most of the weekly costs, such as rooms and travel can cover two adults. While plane tickets are roughly $1,800 each, choosing where to stay can keep the overall cost low. For instance, on a per night basis, hostels are $10-15, guesthouses are around $25, and hotels can be anywhere from $100 to $1,000. And while a flight to Aruba costs approximately $300 on average, the same overall vacation applied to Aruba would be $4,214.

It's simply all about the details.