The Best Way To Choose Which Company To Rent A Car From In Europe, Per Rick Steves

Steves suggests via his website that if you have a rental company you like in America, it's worth looking for them in Europe. If you're used to using travel planning apps, like Expedia, Kayak, or the ones Steves likes, to compare prices, that's a good place to start. However, the flat price you see isn't always the final price you'll pay. Look out for fees and extras, like adding a second driver. Also consider where and when you can pick up and drop off your car with each company. Does it work for your itinerary? Are you leaving the country on a Sunday? If so, is there a rental place that's open for you to drop the car off?

Remember that larger companies have more locations, which is very handy if any issues come up. "Most of the big U.S. rental agencies have offices throughout Europe, as do the two major Europe-based agencies, Europcar and Sixt," Steves writes. "With these companies, if you get into car trouble, a replacement car is likely to be close at hand." (Having dealt with replacement cars in Europe more than once — on Sunday evenings, no less — we cannot overstate how important that is.) Larger companies may also have offices in smaller towns, which might be a better place to get used to a different transmission or side of the road you're driving on. Just make sure they'll be open when you need them.

