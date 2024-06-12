Visit This Hidden Gem Philippines Island For A Tropical Escape Instead Of Overcrowded Boracay

A visit to the magical shores of the Philippines' Panglao Island feels a lot like time travel: You get to see, feel, and taste what the legendary Filipino tourist mecca of Boracay must have been like in its heyday, when its gleaming white beaches were packed with 24-hour party people kiteboarding by day, and fire dancing on the sand by night. Before the decades-long bash was spoiled by overtourism.

Beloved by backpackers in the '70s and '80s, Boracay became perhaps the most famous of the Philippines' 7,640 islands. Way too famous. The island drew more tourists than its infrastructure could support, so in 2018, the government closed the island for six months to give its fragile ecosystem time to recover. The island reopened with a cleaned-up beachfront, a daily cap on visitors, and less of a round-the-clock party vibe: The fire dancers were even asked to use LED lights instead of sooty kerosene.

Boracay is still a great destination, especially for a vacation that won't break the bank. But if you're looking for a taste of that original recipe, the spirit of Boracay lives on at a far more sustainable scale on idyllic Panglao Island. With 35 square miles of stunning beaches and splendid coral reefs, it's just an hour-and-a-half flight from Manila.

