This Deadly US Beach Has Earned The Horrifying Name Of The World's 'Great White Capital'

This isn't the Caribbean's dangerous West End beach or Brazil's deadly Boa Viagem Beach — it's Cape Cod. In recent years, the number of great white sharks swimming around this quaint Massachusetts beach town has soared, marking a real victory for conservation. However, the increase in the number of sharks also means greater danger for people swimming in the waters. In 2018, the shocking death of Arthur Medici (a surfer from Revere) made Cape Cod's transformation from a swimming destination to a dangerous great white hotspot feel very real.

"This is part of their historical migration that's probably been going on for millions of years," Shark biologist Greg Skomal explained (via Boston). The lack of sharks in the region was due to the aggressive overhunting of seals in Massachusetts, and now, things are returning to the way they once were. What does that mean for the tourists who flock to Cape Cod every year to swim and surf and the locals who rely on their business to stay afloat?

With the high numbers of great white sharks being reported in Cape Cod's coastal waters, some tourists will doubtless choose to take their relaxing beach vacation elsewhere. However, for some, the chance to see a great white shark free and in the wild is too exciting of an opportunity to miss, despite the massive risks that come with it.

