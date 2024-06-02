What Tourists Need To Know About 'Packing Boys' Before A Trip To The Bahamas

The Bahamas is a major tourist destination and rightly so. It's absolutely beautiful, and full of sun, sand, surf, and so many activities that are ideal for any type of vacation. If you're like most people, you'll probably want to make your Bahamas vacation a long one, and if so, you may have chosen a rental home or a hotel room with a kitchen so you can make food. After all, it can get expensive eating every meal at a restaurant. If you stay long enough, you're likely to visit a grocery store for essentials and dinner ingredients. When you get to the checkout line, you may notice that not only are there people packing up your purchases for you, but also offering to carry them to your car. Known as "packing boys," these workers can be anyone from young kids in school to adults. It seems like a nice service, but you should know that they deserve a tip, and there are very good reasons for it.

The packing boys aren't paid by the grocery stores they work at. Their income comes completely from tips. That means that you should have some cash on hand before you check out to give a gratuity to the people doing this work for you and saving you from having to carry heavy bags out to the parking lot. Here's what you need to know about the packing boys, and tipping in general for your Bahamas vacation.